Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

D.J. Misses gives you all the tea on why Beyonce changed her lyrics from Spaz to Blast in her new song “Heated” and why Air BNB is receiving backlash for listing a former slave cabin. Watch the full video to learn what’s Trending On The Timeline.

#airbnbslavecabin #beyonce #trendingonthetimeline #airbnb