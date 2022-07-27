Suspected D.C. Kidnap Victim Found Safe, Armed Boyfriend Still At Large

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Choosing the right life partner is a decision that many of us have been faced with or will be at some point in our lives. Some have gotten lucky on the journey and met that one true love, while a good portion are either still looking or made a wrong choice along the way.

A 30-year-old Black woman made the fateful mistake of getting into a relationship with a man who allegedly kidnapped her at gunpoint earlier today right outside an apartment building in Washington, D.C.

Thankfully, she’s since been found safe although the suspect is still on the run.

Kidnap victim Selita Tashaun Lee went missing for hours according to D.C. police. The kidnapping is reported to have occurred in the early hours on July 27 at around 3:40 AM. Lee disappeared from in front of an apartment building in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street NW near the University of the District of Columbia. The suspect’s name is 44-year-old Marquez Parker, who Lee is believed to either currently be dating or dated in the recent past. According to The Washington Post, Lee’s great-aunt confirmed that a relative found her at around 2PM.

More below on the steps taken to graciously find Selita Tashaun Lee safe and unharmed, via TWP:

“Locating Lee ended an expansive search that began about 3:40 a.m. at her apartment in the Van Ness area of the District. A person told police he saw a man force a woman into a vehicle against her will.

Police Cmdr. John Haines of the Criminal Investigations Division said the boyfriend first tried to put the woman into the trunk but then put her in the back seat. He confirmed police were investigating what appeared to be a video of at least part of the encounter that was streamed online.

At a news briefing before Lee was located, Haines said that the vehicle had been found abandoned in Northeast Washington and that detectives had obtained several addresses for the boyfriend in D.C. He said detectives were getting search warrants.”

Lee was interviewed after being found to get an idea of why Parker did what he did and where he could possibly be at the moment. The story is still developing, but we are so happy to be reporting that she was found and can return home safely to her 9-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Let’s hope this guy is found as well.

