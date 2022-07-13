Beyonce’s Mom Reacts to Method Man’s Apology to Destiny’s Child

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson reacted to Method Man’s recent apology to the members of Destiny’s Child after confessing that he once dissed the members of the all-girl group.

“Thank you Method Man. It takes a real man to tell this story!” Ms. Tina wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a video clip from the podcast (see below). “Such a great example for other young men❤️. . Don’t assume someone is dissing you !”

We reported previously that Method Man recently recalled the time his esteem was so low that he lashed out at those close to him, including family members and peers.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I didn’t like myself, so I didn’t like anybody fucking else,” the hip-hop star said during a recent appearance on My Expert Opinion with Math Hoffa, Complex reports. “So that meant anything that would have come in my circumference at that point in time was gonna get it. My family went through a lot with my ass during that era, man. And I can admit that I did take a lot of my f*cking misery out on them, and they did not deserve it. And I took some of my misery out on people at Def Jam that did not f*cking deserve it.”

Meth went on to discuss the time he first met the original members of Destiny’s Child.

“I had met them overseas with Jay, we were all over there. Well, I didn’t meet them with Jay. Jay, Dame, all of us were over there. We were doing the MOBO Awards. That’s like their Soul Train [Awards]. And the girls were there—very nice. This is when it was still four of them, the original members. Very nice, very cordial and all that. I always kept that in in my head, like these are some decent young ladies and shit.”When he ran into the group two years later in 2001 at an MTV event to celebrate Janet Jackson’s career, he thought the singers ignored him.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“Fast forward, now it’s three members, they got the two new girls,” he said. “We were at Janet Jackson’s Icon and I remember I had just come off stage and where we were sitting, there were nothing but VIPs. We had *NSYNC up here, Destiny’s Child right there, Tommy Lee was over here, [Pamela Anderson]. And I see the girls, so I kinda moseyed out of my seat to go over and say what’s up to them. Now, this is still me in my low self-esteem era. But I’m thinking like, comfort zone here, I’m gonna say what’s up to the girls. I love them, I’m just gonna say hi. I go over to say hi to them and when I said hi, they didn’t even turn around and acknowledge me.”

Meth continued, “Now, my ass, in my head, with my low self-esteem is like, ‘They just sh*tted on me.’ When in fact, they didn’t even hear me. It was so loud in that motherf*cker. That’s the excuse that I’m giving right now—they didn’t even f*cking hear me. Afterward, Rockwilder, he was gonna do the ‘Bootylicious’ song for them. He comes over, he’s talking to them, he’s like, ‘Oh, you know Red and Meth?’ And they put their hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, ‘Go ’head with that Hollywood shit.’”

He noted that “neither Kelly, Beyoncé, or Michelle ever did any-f*cking-thing to me.”

“But me being so miserable and in that f*cking moment, I felt like they wasn’t treating me the way I should have been treated,” he explained. “Who am I to think that about these girls? They’re here to promote themselves and break records and things of that nature. And it was not about me, it was about Janet f*cking Jackson. And to this day, man, I don’t think I’ve ever apologized for that.”

He added, “I apologize to Beyoncé, I apologize to Kelly Rowland and Michelle—y’all did not deserve that, at all.”