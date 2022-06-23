Chairman Omali Yeshitela, Professor Manu Ampin & Ron Bethe l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The founder of the African People’s Socialist Party & The Uhuru Movement, Omali Yeshitela, checks into our classroom on Thursday morning. Chairman Omali will discuss the January 6th hearings and if they will impact the mid-term elections. Chairman Omali will also explain the majority of the African state’s reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the recent BRICS meeting, the much talked about coming recession, a Black Political party & more. Before we hear from the Chairman, Professor Manu Ampin checks in from Aswan, Egypt & Ron Bethea on why we should be embracing alternative energy protocols.

