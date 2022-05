On May 6th a man named Isaiah Lee rushed the stage during Dave Chappelle’s comedy set at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Thanks to Chappelle’s bodyguards, Lee wasn’t able to reach him. For his antics, Lee got a heavy beatdown and eventually left the venue in handcuffs with a grossly broken arm.

In an interview with the New York Post, Lee revealed the plethora of reasons that made him want to harm the comedian.

“I identify as bisexual, and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Lee told the infamous outlet. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

He later added that Chappelle was also insensitive to the homeless community. “I’m also a single dad and my son is five. It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

But it appears that the main gripe Lee had was with a joke Dave made about pedophiles. Lee states that he was molested as a child, and hearing Chappelle talk in that manner was ‘triggering’.

Lee is now dealing with a host of legal issues, not all of them stemming from this fateful night. According to court documents the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has cited him with attempted murder of a former roommate. Lee’s failed Chappelle attack has added four new misdemeanors to his rap sheet as well.

Dave Chappelle Attacker Explains Why He Rushed the Stage was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com