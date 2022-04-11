Bas Talks ‘D-Day’ Mixtape, Studio Ethic & Advice From J. Cole At Dreamville Festival

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We’re still hyped from the epic Dreamville Festival that went down last week, and Posted On The Corner was on the scene to speak with many performers that hit the stage over the jam-packed two-day event.

Dreamville’s own Bas took a minute to chop it up with Incognito to discuss his work ethic when it comes to giving his diehard “Fiends” the music they crave, working with DJ Drama on the new project D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape and some of the great advice passed down by head honcho J. Cole.

Listen to Incognito’s full interview with Bas at Dreamville Festival below:

