Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba & ‘Encanto’ Singer Sebastián Yatra To Perform At 2022 Oscars

With just a few days before the big night and recent rumors surrounding Beyoncé’s long-awaited return to the stage for a very special performance, The Academy has finally revealed its lineup of performers for the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Not only will the “Be Alive” pop icon be performing as assumed, she’ll also be joined on the marquee by other “Best Original Song” nominees, including new age pop star Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for the 007 theme “No Time To Die,” country icon Reba McEntire with “Somehow You Do” from the Sundance favorite Four Good Days and Sebastián Yatra performing one of the many popular hits from Disney’s Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas.”

More on the announcement and productions plans below, via Deadline:

“Academy producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan made the announcement today and noted that Van Morrison, who wrote and sang the other nominated tune, ‘Down to Joy’ from Belfast, will not be attending the Oscars due to his touring schedule, so the song won’t be performed at all. That seems to be a modern-day rule with Academy Awards producers: If the original artist can’t be there, then the song won’t be part of the show other than as a nominee. You might recall that wasn’t always the case. Who can forget Connie Stevens singing Paul McCartney’s ‘Live and Let Die’? Or Telly Savalas crooning Cinderella Liberty’s ‘Nice To Be Around’?

Not in the Academy’s release about these Best Song performances: ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ the surprise Lin-Manuel Miranda smash hit (like his ‘Dos Oruguitas’ also from Encanto), will also be part of the show in a big production number, reliable sources confirm to Deadline. Even though it wasn’t submitted for a nomination (it almost assuredly would have made the cut in retrospect), how can we not talk about ‘Bruno’ on the Oscars, which is aiming for popular entertainment this year to boost ratings?”

No official word yet on if Bey will actually be broadcasting her performance from the same Compton tennis court where Venus and Serena Williams trained with their father, the focus of nominated biopic King Richard, but we can’t wait to find out!

The 94th Oscars airs this Sunday (March 27) live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, broadcasting on ABC at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. Here’s a reminder of what Beyoncé will be bringing to the table:

