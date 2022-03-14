Katt Williams Comedy Show In Nashville Abruptly Ends After A Bomb Threat

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Veteran comedian Katt Williams is known as an elder statesman in the world of standup, but his latest show in Tennessee proved to be no laughing matter after a potential bomb threat shut things down prematurely.

While performing on the Nashville stop of his World War III Tour this past Saturday, Williams was approached without warning by his security and immediately evacuated off the stage. Although there was only about 10 minutes left in the show, audience members still were left confused after being given no official announcement about what was going on.

TMZ believes that decision was intentional as a way of avoiding a surge of panic and possibly stampede in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy last November. Read below to see what else the outlet reported in regards to a possible origin of the bomb threat:

“Security took it seriously enough that they escorted Katt off stage and hustled him out of there. Katt left the venue without drama.

There had been rumors of some sort of threat online … both a bomb threat and a gun threat.

The fans apparently learned of the threat after the fact. One tweeted, ‘Just left Katt Williams’ show in Nashville, where security escorted him off stage mid-joke. Then the lights came on and everyone was told to leave.'”

Thankfully no injuries were reported from Katt Williams’ team or attendees alike, with the World War III Tour set to continue this Friday (March 18) at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Still, we commend everyone involved for taking this situation seriously and can only pray this was an isolated incident that doesn’t happen again at any future shows.

