Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott Over Astroworld Festival Tragedy

The fallout from the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival this past weekend has resulted in a lawsuit being brought against him as well as Drake and Live Nation among others.

Kristian Paredes, who attended the concert in Houston, Texas on Friday (November 5) where the calamitous crowd caused a stampede that crushed and injured many and killed eight people, filed the lawsuit against the rappers in addition to Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation. His legal representatives, the Thomas J. Henry Law Firm confirmed the first reporting of the litigation by the Daily Mail via Twitter.

Paredes is reportedly seeking at least $1 million in damages in the suit. He alleges that he was at the front of the general admission section facing the metal fencing that separated it from the VIP section when the crowd behind him surged in an “immediate push” as the countdown clock to Scott’s performance ended at 9:30 P.M. He claims to have sustained severe injuries and possibly permanent ones as a result. “There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred,” his attorney Thomas J. Henry states. “Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on.”

Harris County authorities declared the festival a “mass casualty” event as emergency personnel made their way through the crowd during Scott’s set, but the show continued for reportedly another hour before things were shut down. Social media has been rife with personal accounts of people who attended the Astroworld show and begging security hired by Live Nation and other staffers on-site for help only to be ignored. The second day of the festival was canceled in the wake of the tragedy. “The whole incident is under investigation.”, said Abby Cortez, a representative for the Houston Fire Department in response to press inquiries. Scott has already pledged to work with the authorities in a statement issued through Twitter late Friday night.

