Yara Shahidi Fulfills Harvard Requirements By Completing 136-Page Thesis Paper

On her hit Freeform series Grown-ish, 22-year-old actress Yara Shahidi stars as brains-meets-beauty protagonist Zoey Johnson who attends the fictional Cal U. In real life, the shining Young Hollywood sensation was simultaneously enrolled at Boston’s prestigious Ivy League college Harvard University.

With 2022 marking the end of her senior year, both in the series and IRL, Yara has recently announced that she’s officially completed her final assignment after writing a 32,000-word thesis paper that summed up to a whopping 136 pages.

Shahidi made her college journey a fun one by documenting it to her 6.8 million Instagram followers — well, in-between sharing magazine cover shoots and campaigns for Dior Beauty, that is. It appears that she’s been working on this paper for her double major in sociology and African American studies since as early as last December, often sharing both the smiles and sighs that come with balancing a booming career in entertainment and academics.

Yara settled on Harvard back in 2018 after reportedly being inspired by her mentor, Michelle Obama, who received her Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School in 1988. It also didn’t hurt that Yara had Malia Obama on campus with her along the way.

Overall, we couldn’t be more excited for a clear role model of the young Black generation that uses both her influence and talent to inspire an interest in higher education. Where she goes with her degree has yet to be determined, but we can only imagine that it’ll be great and make as big of an impact as anything the global star puts her mind towards.

Cheers to Yara Shahidi and the entire Class of 2022 walking across the stage this year!

