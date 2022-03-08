Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State University Research Professor Dr. Ray Winbush returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Winbush will explain why so many African students were in Ukraine at the time of the Russian attack. Dr. Winbush will also discuss the differences in media coverage between Ukraine and the so-called Middle East. Dr. Winbush will also talk about the anniversary of the 1972 National Black Political Convention in Gary. Before Dr. Winbush, a look at today’s International Women’s Day with LA activist Jan Perry.

Dr. Ray Winbush & Activist Jan Perry l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

