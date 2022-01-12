Russ Parr Morning Show HORRORSCOPE for January 12th, 2022 [LISTEN]

This morning on the Russ Parr Morning Show, the crew has your HORRORSCOPE readings for January 12th, 2022.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

We are in the start of the year, meaning it’s Cancer Season! Unfortunately, however, according to your reading, don’t hold your breath for that birthday or Valentines Day gift, since your boyfriend is just now giving you that Christmas present now, and we’re already almost in February!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

Whether you’re an Aries, Taurus, or Gemini, take a listen to what you have in store coming up in your life according to your HORRORSCOPE!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Also On Black America Web: