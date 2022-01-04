Dr. Ben Carson Claims Hydroxychloroquine And Ivermectin Are Effective At Treating COVID [VIDEO]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Ben Carson appeared on Hannity on Fox News last week where he touted the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as treatments against COVID-19.

“The Biden White House – they downplay anything that is not ‘Get the shot. Boost, boost, boost,’” said Hannity guest host Pete Hegseth. “That’s pretty much all we hear time and time again. Why can’t they make a shift to the things that have actually worked or there’s evidence they are effective as well?”

“It’s very sad because the rest of the world looks to the United States for leadership,” said Carson. “And we’re not providing it.”

Carson continued, “Look around the world. “Nigeria, for instance. The mortality rate in Nigeria from Covid 14 per million. In this country, it’s 2,200 per million.”

As reported by Mediaite, “Carson said the discrepancy is because Nigerians take antimalarial drugs such as hydroxychloroquine,” the outlet writes.

According to a paper published last summer, Nigeria’s low COVID death cases are not attributed to hydroxychloroquine.

“We should be all over that,” Carson said. “We should be looking into this. Is this really something that helps? Of course, we know it helps. Why do we pooh-pooh hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin and some other things? Because we have this silly rule when it comes to vaccines, which says when there’s another useful treatment, an effective treatment, then you cannot get an EUA – an emergency use authorization.”

We previously reported, in 2020, Nigerian-born and trained physician, Dr. Stella Immanuel, claimed that as a primary care doctor in Houston, she successfully treated over 100 patients with hydroxychloroquine, including patients with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure, as well as the elderly. She has called the drug “a cure” for COVID-19 and slammed top pharmaceutical companies in the United States for dissuading the government from endorsing its use.

