Trump Booed After Telling Dallas Crowd He Got His COVID Booster (Watch)

Former President Donald Trump was booed at an event in Dallas Sunday after telling the crowd he received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

During the final stop of “The History Tour,” a live interview hustle he’s been doing with Bill O’Reilly, the former Fox News host said, “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” drawing some side-eyes and groans from the audience, according to video shared online by O’Reilly’s “No Spin News.”

“Did you get the booster?” he asked the former president. “Yes,” Trump responded. “I got it, too,” O’Reilly said, eliciting more jeers.

“Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t!” Trump told the crowd, waving off their disdain with his hand.

Trump had told the Wall Street Journal in a September interview that he “probably” wouldn’t get a booster shot, saying at the time: “I feel like I’m in good shape from that standpoint. I’ll look at stuff later on. I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me.”

Before the booing, Trump on Sunday told the audience that they should “take credit” for the success of the vaccines developed while he was in office.

“Look, we did something that was historic. We saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We together, all of us — not me, we — we got a vaccine done, three vaccines done, and tremendous therapeutics” Trump said. “This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now. Take credit for it. Take credit for it…. Don’t let them take it away. Don’t take it away from ourselves.”

“You’re playing right into their hands when you sort of like, ‘Oh the vaccine,’” he added. “If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t be forced to take it. No mandates,” he said, drawing cheers. “But take credit because we saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don’t let them take that away from you.”

