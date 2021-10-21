HomePosted On The Corner

Sore Loser Donald Trump Launches TRUTH Social Platform, Twitter Presses Delete Button

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
CHINA-VIETNAM-APEC-SUMMIT

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

Donald Trump is like a pesky nest of fruit flies in your kitchen that just won’t go away, and least not without a ton of effort. The former president and beleaguered business mogul launched yet another crusade destined to fail in his new social media platform, TRUTH Social, but Twitter is already pressing the delete button on the venture.

According to a report from CNBC, the site, which has already been hacked, was introduced on Wednesday (Oct 20) as the first project of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and is framed as a social media platform that will, “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

An announcement went wide via spokeswoman Liz Harrington via Twitter, which can be viewed by following this link. The company will be listed on the Nasdaq by way of a merger with Digital Owlrd Acquisition Group.

The company’s home address is Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club and Trump has been named its chairman with aims to promote conservative ideals in the social media space. It also positions itself as a counter to Twitter, which famously banned Trump from using its services due to several policy violations, especially after the U.S. Capitol insurgency allegedly egged on by Trump as he was soon to leave office.

What makes all of this especially intriguing is that members of Trump’s political party have distanced themselves from him, including the “stop the steal” movement that had legs but ultimately fell short to the truth that the election was far from rigged and that Trump simply lost.

TRUTH Social is available for pre-order in the Apple App store, already sparking some outrage from users. A beta version of the service will start rolling out next month with a promised launch in early 2022. However, the site has already been hacked reportedly and folks on Twitter are shooting down the concept before it takes off.

We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Sore Loser Donald Trump Launches TRUTH Social Platform, Twitter Presses Delete Button  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Seems legit.

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
The Millennium Tour 2021 ATL: Bow Wow & Ashanti Take Us Down Memory Lane! [Photos]
Brittany Renner Visits Jackson State University, Posts Tweets Warning Folks To “Hide Your Sons”
Future and Drake Producer D. Hill Has Died
JAY-Z & Kelly Rowland’s Embrace At ‘The Harder They Fall’ L.A. Premiere Lands On Meme Calendar
Beyoncé Speaks Out Against Violence Towards #EndSARS Protesters After 12 Shot Dead During Peaceful Demonstration
LaVar Ball Unveils Big Baller Brand’s $695 “Luxury Lifestyle” Sneaker, Twitter Spots The Jig Immediately
Close