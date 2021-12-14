podcast category header logo 2021
Dr. Leonard Jeffries & Activist Armando l The Carl Nelson Show

Educator & Griot Dr. Leonard Jeffries checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Jay will discuss if we need a National Black Economic & Political summit. Dr. Jay will examine the issues with the Black Community at an apparent crossroads as we move into the new year. Before Dr. Jay, activist Armando outlines his plan to connect African Americans to Africans on the continent.

