Afrika Bambaataa Reportedly Hiding Out To Avoid Child Molestation Lawsuit

Hip Hop artist Afrika Bambaataa appears to be hiding out to avoid facing a lawsuit related to child molestation allegations against him.

Per AllHipHop, “an alleged victim identified as John Doe and his attorney are attempting to serve Bambaataa with a lawsuit, but he can’t be located,” the outlet writes.

Here’s more from the report: Process server Calvin Nelson, who went to Bambaataa’s last known address in The Bronx, made contact with an unidentified woman who claimed she’d never heard of him. She also said he never lived at that address. Afrika Bambaataa’s failure to respond to the suit could have detrimental consequences. Doe needed the court’s permission to proceed anonymously with the civil suit, which is seeking damages for “assault and gross negligence, physical injury, severe and permanent emotional distress, mental anguish, depression, and embarrassment.” Bambaataa nor his legal team have replied to the civil suit, so Judge Deborah A. Kaplan granted Doe’s request, per the report.

Doe filed the suit in September and claimed at he was age 12 when Bambaataa sex-trafficked him from 1991 to 1995.

As reported by HipHopDX, Doe alleged Bambaataa repeatedly sexually abused him at the Bronx River Houses public housing project, where they both lived. It is here where Bambaataa allegedly inappropriately touch [Doe] in his private areas, encouraged [Doe] to watch pornographic videos which “progressed to mutual masturbation … and sodomy.”

Doe’s claims Bambaataa would transport him to other locations and offer him to other adult men for sex. During these encounters, the lawsuit claims Bambaataa would watch as Doe was sodomized.

Afrika Bambaataa has maintained his innocence amid yearslong accusations that he rapes children.

His attorney, Vivian K. Tozaki, previously issued a statement, saying “Recently, defamatory statements were published seeking to harm my client’s reputation so as to lower him in the estimation of the community while deterring others from associating or dealing with him.

“The statements show a reckless disregard for the truth, were published with knowledge of their falsity, and are being made by a lesser-known person seeking publicity. Valuable cultural resources, such as Afrika Bambaataa’s good name and time, should never be used to assist a mediocre person’s asinine quest for social media popularity and superficial gain.”

In 2016, Bambaataa resigned from his position with the Universal Zulu Nation amid allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back to the 1970s.

