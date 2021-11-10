Snoop Dogg Explains Why Death Row Records Should ‘Be In My Hands’ [VIDEO]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg chopped it up with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on a new episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game on Sunday, and explained why he should be running Death Row Records.

“I think all of Death Row should be in my hands,” Snoop said. “I should be running that shit. Just like I’m [in] a position at Def Jam, Death Row means more to me because I helped create that. I think they should give me that and let me run that shit with the merchandise out, with the music all over the world. [Add] some new West Coast acts.”

Snoop said if he was the head of the company, he would sign West Coast rappers Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla Sign, YG, and “anything coming out the west.”

Hear him tell it via the clip below.

Snoop also spoke about Death Row’s current ownership by The Blackstone Group and after listing off the catalog that Death Row owns, he shared that a “little birdie” told him that the iconic record label may “fly my way soon.”

“It’s just a lot of heat over there and it’s not being handled right,” he said. “But a little birdie told me it may fly my way and if it do, you’ll get everything that I told you … If I can get Def Jam poppin’, what could I do with Death Row? Just imagine that.”

Meanwhile, Snoop’s upcoming new album ‘The Algorithm’ drops Friday. Watch his full interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game below. His comments about Death Row begin at the 48 minute-mark.

