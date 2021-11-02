Man Who Fatally Stabbed 21 Savage’s Brother Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The brother of rapper 21 Savage was fatally stabbed in South London last November and now his killer has been brought to justice.

Terrell Davis, 27, was killed in Brixton during an argument with an old friend, Daily Mail reported.

Davis had gone shopping for his grandmother and was on his way to her home with the items when he encountered the friend. Some things popped off, words were exchanged and Davis, a drill rapper known as TM1way, was stabbed.

21 Savage shared a childhood photo of him and Terrell on Instagram, along with the caption: “Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s**t back.”

The 22-year-old man who fatally stabbed Davis has been sentenced to ten years behind bars.

Tyrece Fuller was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Inner London Crown Court last week. Per Complex, “he was sentenced to ten years in prison for the manslaughter charge and will also serve a concurrent three years for weapon possession,” the outlet writes.

Fuller was identified as the main suspect after security camera footage showed him stabbing Davis-Emmons, and then running away. He was arrested on Nov. 24 and later charged for the slaying.

21 Savage was born in East London before he moved to the US as a child. He currently resides in Atlanta.

Kyra Davis, the sister of Terrell and 21 Savage, shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram at the time of the killing: “I don’t even know what to say. My heart is in pieces. I love you more than words can say. Rest in perfect peace Terrell,” she wrote.

In related news, last week, 21 Savage announced last week that he wants to “build a school.”

Last year, he partnered with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to give underprivileged students free WiFi and laptops. In October 2020, 21 Savage partnered with Chime as part of the rapper’s Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign, in which he gave 100 $1,000 scholarships to high schoolers who completed the program, per Revolt.

“I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” he said in a press release at the time. “A lot of kids don’t know what to do when they get older,” he told The Undefeated. “Financial literacy is an important tool they need to get through life successfully…“I didn’t really learn about that type of stuff until I got older and became an artist and entertainer.”

