DOJ Opens Probe Into Indianapolis Police Sergeant Who Handcuffed & Stomped Black Man’s Face (Video)

An Indianapolis police sergeant is facing two felony charges and an investigation by U.S. Justice Department after stomping a handcuffed man in the face.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Jermaine Vaughn was arrested Sept. 24 for disorderly conduct. Footage from the body camera of Officer Matthew Shores, one of three officers carrying out the arrest, shows Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Vaughn.

Watch below:

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, John E. Childress, said in a prepared statement Wednesday: “Our office and the FBI have opened an investigation, and if the investigation reveals prosecutable violations of any federal criminal statutes, the Department will take appropriate action

The announcement comes a day after prosecutors charged Huxley with official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury, both of which are felonies.

