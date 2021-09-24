Video Goes Viral of Gorilla Going ‘Downtown’ on Another [WATCH]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Several parents visiting the Bronx Zoo with their children were left stunned when a gorilla performed oral sex on another. Video of the moment has gone viral – which you can watch below.

According to TMZ, the encounter took place on Wednesday, and parents can be heard in the clip quickly averting the eyes of their children amid laughter from onlookers. “I was shocked and had no idea that was a ‘natural’ act,” the videographer, who has chosen to remain anonymous, told The New York Post. “I was in the gorilla exhibit with my 4-year-old daughter and niece…My wife had to stay out of the exhibit with my sleeping son, so I wanted to capture a lot of video. Then this magic happened.” STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! According to the book “Bonobos: A Forgotten Ape” from co-author and primatologist Frans de Waal, “this species of primates not only engages in oral sex and mutual masturbation but also exhibits sexual fluidity,” Complex writes.

