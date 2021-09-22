New Peach In Town?! Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reportedly Joins #RHOA Season 14

As previously reported there are several rumors swirling surrounding #RHOA season 14, the most recent being that Porsha’s moving on and solely focusing on her spinoff alongside her fiancé Simon.

That rumor comes amid chatter that there will be a cast shakeup; LightSkinKeisha is rumored to be a “guest”, Cynthia Bailey reportedly is “out”, Marlo Hampton’s in the running for an overdue peach and everyone’s convinced that Sheree Whitfield will make a triumphant return.

LoveBScott who previously broke the news of Phaedra Parks’ firing, is reporting that Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross will join the franchise’s 14th season.

B. Scott reports that the four-time gold medalist is preparing to film with the cast and “production has every intention of offering her a full-time Housewife position if she does well.”

Sanya who’s married to former NFL cornerback Aaron Ross starred on WE tv’s “Sanya’s Glam & Gold” reality show.

She also previously hosted Will Packer’s entertainment news magazine show “CENTRAL AVE” alongside Julissa Bermudez

So far Sanya hasn’t responded to the #RHOA rumors but in a September Instagram reel she said “Maybe” to a question about her possibly returning to reality TV.

What do YOU think about the possibility of her joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

