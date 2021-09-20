Another Inmate Dies At NYC’s Troubled Rikers Island Jail

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

NEW YORK (AP) — An inmate died at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex, bringing the death toll at the troubled facility to 11 this year, authorities said.

The inmate died at a jail infirmary just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Correction said in a news release.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death for the inmate, whose name was not immediately released. Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said the death “appears to be natural.”

The death came days after both Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to improve conditions at Rikers Island, where longstanding problems have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.