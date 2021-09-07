Bar Shooting Over Spilled Drink Captured on Facebook Live (Watch)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A fight at a bar in Conyers, Georgia late Sunday led to gunfire, and the incident – which played out over Facebook Live – was reportedly over a spilled drink.

Three people were injured in the shooting at Sudo Bar and Grill. Owner, Brandt Bester, told CBS46 that one of his three personal security guards patted down the customers at the door, including the man accused of firing the weapon. It’s unknown how the shooter was able to slip his weapon inside.

Bar surveillance video shows one guard shot in the leg while trying to jump in and stop the fight, then crawling to the entrance for cover. Meanwhile a customer at the bar was grazed by another bullet.

In the bar’s surveillance video, you can see the victim who was in the fight, shot in his arm and leg running away—the shooter following close behind. It’s then, an off-duty Rockdale Sheriff’s Deputy stepped in, grabbed the shooter, took his gun and took the suspect into custody.

Watch both the Facebook Live video of the shooting and the bar’s surveillance video showing the immediate aftermath:

The shooter has been identified as James Simpson, who has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

