Will Smith Casts Newcomer Jabari Banks To Play Will in ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot [WATCH]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith has tapped newcomer and West Philadelphia native Jabari Banks to portray Will in Peacock’s drama reboot of Smith’s beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Smith surprised Banks with the news in a video, watch the moment below.

“You’ve got a fantastic road ahead of you, and I’m looking forward to being an asset for you in this process as you build out your life and build out your career,” Smith told Banks.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We previously reported… “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is getting a reboot based on Morgan Cooper’s viral clip. This time, the story of the street-smart teen who moves in with his rich uncle in Bel-Air, California will not be a comedy, BBC reports. The drama will be a co-production between original series star Will Smith and his Westbrook Studios as well as original producers Universal TV, per Complex. The reboot was inspired by a viral YouTube trailer that flips the script on the narrative. Smith described it as a “brilliant idea, the dramatic version of The Fresh Prince for the next generation.” Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE