CLOSE
Will Smith
HomeEntertainmentGone Viral!

Will Smith’s Celebrity Impersonations Are SPOT ON! [VIDEO]

Posted 7 hours ago

West Philadelphia born & raised! Will Smith has to be one of the most creative public figures this world has ever seen. Not to mention he’s from Philly so he gets another few points. Will has been killing it for years as an actor, artist and entrepreneur.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

One thing people might not give him enough credit for is how spot-on his impersonations on people are. I mean, Will is not afraid to go the extra mile to make an impersonation look and sound as accurate as possible.

Here are some of our favorite Will Smith impersonations:

 

 

Will Smith’s Celebrity Impersonations Are SPOT ON! [VIDEO]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

No teeth to get in the way of these bars

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Singers & Rappers Turned Actors
The Smiths Are Family Goals At 'Aladdin' Premiere
Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder! Here Are Some Musicians Who He's Inspired
The Internet Reacts To Will Smith’s Twerk Celebration Of The Return Of FB & IG (After Outage)
Celebrity Couples We Adore: New Love, Legendary Love & The In-Between
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)
Close