When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, she not only revolutionized the beauty industry, she created a brand that would becoming instrumental in her reaching billionaire status. According to Forbes, Rihanna is officially worth $1.7 billion, “making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.” An estimated $1.4 billion comes from her Fenty Beauty brand.

The majority of the Bajan beauty’s fortune comes from Fenty Beauty, which is worth an estimated $2.8 billion while her Savage X Fenty brand is valued at $1 billion. Rihanna reportedly owns 50 percent of Fenty Beauty in a lucrative joint venture with LVMH.

We haven’t gotten a new Rihanna album in five years, but that’s probably because she’s busy shifting the beauty culture and enjoying her private life with her boo A$AP Rocky. She recently announced she’ll be adding Fenty Parfums to her empire.

Fenty Beauty continues to outsell other celebrity brands like KKW, Kylie Cosmetics and Jessica Alba’s Honest Co.. Fenty Beauty challenged the industry to expand their collections to cater to their Black consumers and it’s paid dividends for the superstar.

As for when we’ll get another album, fans are impatiently waiting and reminding the bad gal every chance they get. In true Rihanna fashion, we’ll get new music when she’s good and ready and not a moment before.

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

