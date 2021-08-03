Russ Parr Morning Show: Daily Horrorscope For August 3, 2021

A new day always brings new horoscopes, but over here at the Russ Parr Morning Show we tend to call them “horrorscopes.” You’ll see why in a bit.

The boss lady Alfredas runs down the “Daily Horrorscope” list for today, as per usual, giving us that dose of reality we need regardless of what astrological sign you represent.

For the Geminis that want to get pregnant, but only by a man with a nice car, we’re definitely looking your way. Leos, don’t laugh too hard — your man is going to jail for perjury, and got caught doing it on Judge Mathis no less! It’s all jokes of course, but the bottom line is that we all got something that makes us , well, “stand out” if you will.

Watch today’s “Daily Horrorscope” For August 3, 2021 on the Russ Parr Morning Show below:

