May 21-June 20 marks gemini season. Individuals who fall under the air sign, which is ruled by the planet mercury, can be described as quick-witted, curious, adaptable, sociable and charming. According to Astrology-Signs.com, geminis are “fascinated with the world itself, extremely curious, with a constant feeling that there is not enough time to experience everything they want to see.” Geminis are compatible with libras, leos and aquarius.

Gemini Season Is Upon Us: Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Geminis was originally published on hellobeautiful.com