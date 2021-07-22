Shaun King Deactivates Social Media, Black Twitter Says He’s in Trouble With the Law

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Shaun King deleted his Twitter account over the weekend and made his Instagram private—noting that he’s taking a social media break “for the rest of July.”

Black Twitter appears to be celebrating the news, with one user writing, “Something has to be going down for Shaun King to deactivate his account. We’ll know soon enough what that something is.”

