Kawhi Leonard Has Successful Surgery On Partially Torn Right ACL

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers got deeper into the NBA Playoffs than they ever have and showed amazing promise as a team to watch out of the Western Conference. However, Leonard suffered an injury that may have derailed their shot at glory but the team says that the All-Star forward had a successful surgery and is now recovering.

According to a brief press release from the Los Angeles Clippers, Leonard had work done on his partially torn right ACL, an injury he suffering in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz.

From NBA.com:

Kawhi Leonard underwent successful surgery today to repair a partial tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament. There is no timetable for his return.

There were a number of significant injures to top players this past season, including Jamel Murray of the Denver Nuggets, James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets, and Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks also went down for a spell before making a return.

Currently, the Bucks are locked in battle with the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. The Suns are up two games to one in the best of seven series and play game four tonight at 9:00 PM ET at Milwaukee.

