Protest Erupt After Security Drags Black Woman Out Of A D.C. Bar

Protests took place around 6:30 on Sunday outside of a local D.C. bar after a Black woman was mistreated by security this past weekend. A video showed a woman being dragged headfirst down a flight of stairs at Nellie’s Sports Bar.

Nellie’s released a statement saying: “We were incredibly upset and disturbed to see the unfortunate event that took place at Nellie’s last night. We are undergoing a full investigation of the situation. At Nellie’s we foster an inclusive and safe environment, so events like this are completely unacceptable to us.”

WUSA 9’s John Henry spoke to the young woman, Kisha Young, 22 from Maryland about the incident. When asked what she wants to be done next, she said that she wants the popular bar “gone.”

Source | WUSA 9 DC

