Deadly Arrest Of Ronald Greene Launches Probe Of Louisiana State Police Unit

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A Louisiana State Police unit faces an internal investigation regarding the death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who was brutally assaulted and tased during his 2019 arrest.

A secret panel of investigators will determine if officers are targeting Black motorists in the state, according to the Associated Press.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Greene’s untimely death which catapulted into the national spotlight last month after the bodycam footage was released, is one of four incidents involving Black men that the panel will investigate. Another incident involves a motorist who was assaulted, tased, and hoisted by his braids, another was beaten while handcuffed and another sustained being hit 18 times with a flashlight.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

As many as a dozen white troopers from the Louisiana State Police Troop F unit face investigation, four of which were involved in Greene’s arrest. The unit has a documented history of excessive force and brutality accusations. Timing regarding how long the investigation will take is not yet known, but the panel began their review a few weeks ago, after the release of Greene’s arrest video.

According to the AP, the panel consists of seven members, drawn from across the State Police. In addition to reviewing video footage, the panel is tasked with determining if officers acted unlawfully by obscuring evidence to thwart investigators and will also examine if officers leaned towards stopping Black motorists on the road.

Greene’s family accuses law enforcement officials of a cover-up after they were initially told that Greene died in a car crash following a high-speed chase. But after a two-year fight, the video footage of his deadly arrest was released showing officers as they repeatedly tased the 49-year-old, placed him in a chokehold, and dragged him by his ankles as he pleads for his life and apologized.

A medical examiner’s autopsy report obtained by the AP lists Greene’s cause of death as “cocaine induced agitated delirium complicated by motor vehicle collision, physical struggle, inflicted head injury and restraint.”

No officers have been arrested and charged in Greene’s death. One trooper, Kory York, was suspended without pay for 50 hours and a second, Chris Hollingsworth died before he could be terminated.

Last week State Troopers terminated Dakota Moss, one of the officers who can be heard cursing at Greene in the video, WAFB reports.

In September a federal civil rights investigation was launched into Greene’s death.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Deadly Arrest Of Ronald Greene Launches Probe Of Louisiana State Police Unit was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Black America Web: