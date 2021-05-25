Chuck D Ready To Squash Beef With Flavor Flav For Possible Public Enemy Reunion [WATCH]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It appears Chuck D and Flavor Flav remain at odds because the leader of famed hip-hop group Public Enemy is ready to squash the beef and get back to work.

Here’s more from TMZ:

We caught up with the legendary MC as he was touring the construction of the Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx. The groundbreaking group brought out rap royalty like Grandmaster Flash, Nas, Fat Joe and LL Cool J — but it was Chuck who dropped major news about his group.

We asked if we’re ever going to see Public Enemy together again, and he more than left the door open … and pretty much said it’s up to Flav at this point.

That brought us to our next question: Are Chuck and Flav even on talking terms?

Watch Chuck’s response via the clip below.

We previously reported… the group appeared to fire Flavor Flav after his legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bernie Sanders’ campaign in March 2020, arguing that a concert and campaign rally in Los Angeles, hosted by Public Enemy Radio, had used Flav’s “unauthorized likeness, image, and trademarked clock.”

Public Enemy “will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the group said in a statement at the time. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Flav responded on Twitter, addressing Chuck D directly: “You wanna destroy something we’ve built over 35 years OVER POLITICS?” he wrote. “I’m very disappointed in you and your decisions right now.”

He added, “i didn’t sue you on Friday,,,i asked the @berniesanders campaign to correct misleading marketing,,,that’s all it was,,,I’m not your employee,,,i’m your partner,,,you can’t fire me,,,there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav,,,so let’s get it right Chuck”

Chuck D addressed the issue further during his a chat with Talib Kweli on the People’s Partypodcast.

“Flavor don’t know the difference between Bernie Sanders, Barry Sanders or Colonel Sanders,” he joked, before adding, “We already talked about this beforehand. Public Enemy Radio went up, his lawyer sent a cease and desist, I’m like, ‘Good move.’ Then, publicly, I’m like, ‘Man, you don’t sue me again.’ He ain’t suing me. But I can say it!”

Chuck D then suggested the entire fiasco was nothing more than a clever gag “to get your attention.”

“I’m not saying it’s a hoax,” Chuck said during the interview. “I’m saying the original intention was to get your attention.”

“I am not part of your hoax,” Flav tweeted in response to D’s interview with Talib Kweli.

You can check out the conversation via the YouTube clip below.

