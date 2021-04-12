Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

BET’s ‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Gerren Taylor Dead at 30

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

BET’s Baldwin Hills star Gerren Taylor passed away in her sleep yesterday (April 11). How did Gerren Taylor die? Sources say she battled with lupus and was on dialysis during the time of her death, but her official cause of death has not yet been reported. Gerren was 30 years old.

BET Awards 2008 - Arrivals

Gerren Taylor pictured on the far right in blue dress (Source: Maury Phillips / Getty)

While most known for her role in Baldwin Hills, Gerren was a also a model who started her career at age 12. She was the youngest model ever signed by the runway division of L.A. Models and she also worked with the Ford Modeling Agency.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Gerren leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter.

Her friends took to social media to share their condolences and memories…

Rest in peace, Gerren.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021
Al Walser presents the 5th Annual &apos;The Soirée&apos;
6 photos

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Baldwin Hills , BET , Gerren Taylor

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Trending
Photos
Close