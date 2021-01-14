As we being 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below.
RELATED: Celebrities Who Died In 2020
RELATED: List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus
In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021 was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Siegfried FischbacherSource:Getty
Siegfried Fischbacher, one half of German-American magic duo Siegfried and Roy, passed away at the age of 81 on January 14th, 2021.
2. Hall of Fame Manager Tommy LasordaSource:Getty
Former Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda passed away on January 7th, 2021 at 93.
3. Tanya RobertsSource:Getty
“That 70’s Show” actress Tanya Roberts died Jan. 3rd, 2021
4. Football Hall of Fame Running Back Floyd LittleSource:Getty
Hall of Famer Floyd Little died of cancer at 78
5. Basketball Hall of Famer Paul WestphalSource:Getty
Paul Westphal, member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, dies at age 70 from Brain Cancer