Congrats are in order for Pastor Marvin Sapp who launched a new company called Elev8 Media Entertainment and he’s looking for talent! Press play up top to hear about his latest business venture in his exclusive interview with Erica Campbell and GRIFF.
Marvin Sapp Launched A New Entertainment Company & He’s Looking For Talent! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com
