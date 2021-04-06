Travis Greene and Todd Dulaney Release Joint Music Video

Travis Greene and Todd Dulaney have teamed up for a new song about the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It’s called “Easter” and they released it right before the religious holiday on April 2.
What I could not pay
He handled for me
He took the bill and the receipt
It’s signed in blood
Check out the music video below!
