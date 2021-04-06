Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Travis Greene and Todd Dulaney Release Joint Music Video

Travis Greene and Todd Dulaney have teamed up for a new song about the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It’s called “Easter” and they released it right before the religious holiday on April 2. 

What I could not pay

He handled for me

He took the bill and the receipt

It’s signed in blood

RELATED: Watch: Todd Dulaney Teaches Travis Greene How To Box On Set of ‘Easter’ Music Video

Check out the music video below!

READ MORE STORIES:

Travis Greene and Todd Dulaney Release Joint Music Video  was originally published on getuperica.com

Easter , Todd Dulaney , Travis Greene

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
5 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Photos
Close