Bachelor Matt James Shares His Frustrations About People Being Worried With Winner’s Race

Madame Noire’s Culture Editor Veronica Wells questioned the likelihood of “Bachelor” star Matt James selecting a Black contestant as the winner. Her op-ed piece was in response to a series of interviews James had with a handful of publications, which you can read more about here. Well, James recently addressed the speculation about the race of his potential bride-to-be and he’s quite agitated by the commentary.
James, who is biracial, went on to note that he has dated women of many races in the past and suggested that race should not be a factor when dating.
“When you’re dating somebody, if you’re excluding a race, then I don’t even know where to begin on that. What I’m looking for in a woman isn’t race-specific,” James added. “What I’m looking for may upset somebody. What I’m looking for isn’t a race. I don’t only exclusively date Black women. I don’t only exclusively date white women. I’ve dated all across the board, and I’ve found redeeming qualities in everybody, which is a blessing, and that’s why it’s so difficult for me throughout this season.”
Only time will tell how this all plays out.
This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com
