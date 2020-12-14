Disney Confirms ‘Sister Act 3’ in the Works with Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Disney has confirmed that “Sister Act 3” is in the works starring Whoopi Goldberg with Tyler Perry attached to produce. The project comes almost 30 years after the last movie.

“Sister Act” is about a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million against a $31 million budget. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” released the following year.

According to Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey, the third title in the franchise is in development. Oscar winner Goldberg is also producing the film. It was previously announced that “Insecure” co-EP Regina Hicks and then Star showrunner Karin Gist were working on the script, per Deadline.

“Sister Act 3” will debut on Disney+.

Goldberg discussed the film during appearance on “The Late Show with James Corden” in October. When the host asked why a third film hasn’t happened, the actress explained, “Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it,” Goldberg said.

“And then, quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People might want to see it. So, we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”

