Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Series to Serve as Mental Health ‘Therapy’ for Black Community

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Taraji P. Henson’s new mental health talk show, “Peace of Mind With Taraji,” is set to premiere on Facebook Watch on December 14, 2020.

The actress will co-host the biweekly series with her best friend and mental health non-profit leader Tracie Jade. The duo will interview celebrities, experts and everyday people to help erase mental health stigma within the Black community.

LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“What we get to do is take the community inside of an actual therapy session, so it doesn’t feel so scary,” Henson says.

Jade adds: “Hopefully, we’re helping folk to identify maybe some of the symptoms that they’re having, or family members are having, and apply that in a therapy session, go to a therapist, and actually work those challenges out.”

As reported by USA Today, guests include Gabrielle Union, Tamar Braxton, Mary J. Blige and Jay Pharoah.

Henson and Jade will use their platform to address the misconceptions about mental health that for the Black community. “There’s this notion that you can push through, you can work it out on your own, you can be strong, you can easily pray it away,” Henson says.

“We stay away from having these vulnerable conversations with people because what are you going to do with that information?” Jade says. “We wanted to shine a light on the other side of that and say, there are some culturally competent therapists out there, people who look like you and me, or those who at least understand the context of the way that we live, that can help us work through our problems.”

Henson previously said in a statement about the show: “I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” she explained. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”

New episodes will drop every Monday and Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE