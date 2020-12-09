Arts & Entertainment
Jackée Harry Joins ‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast: ‘I Am Playing a Fabulous Woman’ [VIDEO]

TV veteran Jackée Harry has announced that she is joining the cast of “Days of Our Lives,” the long running soap opera on NBC.

Appearing on the TODAY show this week, Harry shared the good news with hosts Hoda and Jenna, and she also discussed her upcoming holiday film “A Christmas For Mary.”

“I am going to be joining the cast of [a] big, big soap opera on NBC, DAYS OF OUR LIVES,” she revealed.

Of her new role, Harry said of her character:

She’s fabulous! You know, I am playing a fabulous woman, you know that. But I don’t want to give away the storyline, because it’s a brand-new storyline with African-Americans, and they’ve been at the forefront of hiring minorities. They have a lot of diversity on Days of Our Lives.

Will you tune in to watch Jackée Harry on “Days of Our Lives”?

Let us know in the comments below.

 

