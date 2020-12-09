Jackée Harry Joins ‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast: ‘I Am Playing a Fabulous Woman’ [VIDEO]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

TV veteran Jackée Harry has announced that she is joining the cast of “Days of Our Lives,” the long running soap opera on NBC.

Appearing on the TODAY show this week, Harry shared the good news with hosts Hoda and Jenna, and she also discussed her upcoming holiday film “A Christmas For Mary.”

“I am going to be joining the cast of [a] big, big soap opera on NBC, DAYS OF OUR LIVES,” she revealed.

LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

.@JackeeHarry joins us to announce that she will be joining the cast of NBC’s “Days of our Lives.” She also discusses her upcoming holiday film “A Christmas For Mary.” pic.twitter.com/75bKTsZj8e — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 8, 2020

Of her new role, Harry said of her character:

She’s fabulous! You know, I am playing a fabulous woman, you know that. But I don’t want to give away the storyline, because it’s a brand-new storyline with African-Americans, and they’ve been at the forefront of hiring minorities. They have a lot of diversity on Days of Our Lives.

Will you tune in to watch Jackée Harry on “Days of Our Lives”?

Let us know in the comments below.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE