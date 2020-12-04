Singer Apologizes For Referring To Candace Owens As ‘Nappy A**’

Singer Noah Cyrus attempted to defend fellow artist Harry Styles but made a mess of it when she called Black political commentator Candace Owens a “nappy ass hoe.”

It all started last month when Styles, an ex member of the boy band One Direction, became the first male to appear solo on the cover of Vogue. Owens had much to say about the dress he’s wearing on the cover.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men,” Owens tweeted.

Styles responded to the pro-Trump conservative on Instagram, writing “Bring back manly men,” he captioned an Instagram picture of himself wearing feminine blue suit and ruffles while eating a banana — clearly meant as a phallic symbol. Check out the post above.

Noah, the younger sister of actress/singer Miley Cyrus, was among those who took to social media to support Styles, “He wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz,”she wrote on Instagram.

Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a “nappy ass hoe” is not racist?

I’m all ears.

You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister! https://t.co/N6Ej7UICPW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 3, 2020

Owens fired back by calling out Noah’s racism for calling her nappy, “come get your sister!,” she tweeted to Miley.

Cyrus deleted the initial post because she wasn’t aware that the word “nappy” is racially insensitive.

“I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry,” she wrote. “I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so so sorry.”

But it seems Twitter users aren’t buying it, and they are lighting up her comments to call her out.

Do you think Noah truly wasn’t aware that the word “nappy” is racially insensitive? Let us know in the comments.

