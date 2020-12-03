Tiffany Haddish Reveals Secret Behind 40-Lbs Weight Loss

Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she’s lost 40 pounds during her COVID-19 quarantine.

“During this COVID period, I’ve lost 40 pounds,” Haddish tells PEOPLE, adding that she’s been exercising every day for “anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours.”

“I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!” Haddish 40, says, referring to late Olympian track-and-field superstar Florence Griffith Joyner, who holds the world record as the fastest woman of all time.

Haddish is also committed to eating healthier and following a regular vitamin regimen.

“I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything,” she says. “And I try to dance every day for like five to ten minutes. I think that’s really important, too: Make it fun!”

The comedian says she’s also focused on creating opportunities for others so that she doesn’t end up homeless and hungry again.

“I was homeless and hungry – that’s like two Hs you don’t want to be! Once I got over that hump, I felt relieved. But also I felt like I must continue to work and create opportunity for others so that I don’t end up that way again.”

Haddish has been working with WhyHunger’s Hungerthon, to help ease hunger this holiday season.

“This is the 35th year that they’ve done it. I’m like, ‘I’m going to be a part of this.’ I wanted to see how I can contribute. In what way can I lend my platform to spread the word to help?” she says. “There’s a lot of people in our country right now that are starving.”

