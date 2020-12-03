Russian TV Station Mocks Barack Obama in Blackface Skit [WATCH]

A Russian TV station is catching heat over a skit in which an actress donned blackface to play a ratchet version of Barack Obama.

In the footage, the actress is wearing gold chains, a red bandana, and black gloves — and there even appears to be some rapping, The only English words in the skit are “Black Lives Matter.”

According to TMZ, the segment ran on a satirical show broadcast by Russia’s NTV channel. In the skit, host Tigran Keosayan introduces the Obama-actress by saying, “We now go live to the dark side of America’s history, Barack Obama.”

He also tells her, “Can you please stop shouting? We don’t have racism… you could be taken for a gypsy.”

The Obama-actress states that the ex-president’s newly released memoir, titled “A Promised Land,” is an achievement because “none of my relatives that came before me could write.”

It’s a hot mess all around — if you care to watch, check out the skit via the clip above.

