Lifetime Sets Premiere Date for Wendy Williams Biopic

Lifetime’s biopic on Wendy Williams is set to air in January.

We previously reported, Ciera Payton has been cast to portray the talk show host while Morocco Omari will portray Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

The TV host is teaming with super-producer Will Packer for the project, which will chronicle her early days in radio up to her split from her husband and business partner. Wendy and Kevin called it quits after he knocked up his mistress Sharina Hudson.

LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The biopic is about “her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show,” a release said, via Page Six.

Here’s more via TMZ:

Lifetime sources tell TMZ … the biopic spans her life from ages 10 to 55, covering super intimate topics like her coke habit, sex romps, fat shaming from her family and a never-before-told story of date rape at the hands of a chart-topping artist.

Also on the table, according to our sources … her experiences with racism and sexism in Hollywood, details from her marriage to Kevin Hunter as well as her divorce and her relationship with Mo’Nique.

The official press release claims: “The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show.”

“Wendy Williams: The Movie” premieres Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 pm ET/PT, followed by the documentary The Wendy Williams Story… What a Mess! airing at 10 pm.

Urban Hollywood reports that Lifetime will also air the new documentary, “Whitney & Bobbi,” about the late Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died at age 22 in 2015.

“Whitney & Bobbi” premieres on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10 pm ET/PT.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE