Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At 28

Bobby Brown Jr., (pictured far right), one of Bobby Brown’s oldest children, has passed away. He was 28.

TMZ is reporting that Bobby Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles area home on Wednesday (November 18). According to officers, there’s not a belief foul play was involved.

Bobby Jr. was the half-brother of Bobby’s daughter with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina.

Bobbi Kristina passed in 2015 when she was 22 years old. She died 6 months after being found unresponsive in a bathtub. Her death wrecked Bobby, who blamed her boyfriend Nick Gordon for her death. Gordon died on New Years Eve in 2019 of an overdose. He was 30.

The namesake of the New Edition singer was among one of his seven children.

