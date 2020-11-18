Official Trailer for Regina King’s ‘One Night in Miami’ Released [WATCH]

Amazon Studios has dropped the official trailer for Oscar and Emmy-winner Regina King’s feature directorial debut, “One Night in Miami”, written by Olivier-nominated Kemp Powers, based off his 2013 stage play.

Following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, this strong contender achieved critical raves across the board, quickly garnering awards buzz in this year’s Oscar race. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami… has been praised for its timely and effective performances, with a knock-out feature directorial debut from King based off Powers’ bold story.

LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released. Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe,” said King.

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, “One Night In Miami”… is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate — via press release.

Producers are Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment and Jody Klein of ABKCO, King and Powers are executive producers. Chris Harding and Paul O. Davis also executive produce.

Amazon Studios will release “One Night in Miami” in select theaters December 25th, 2020 and on Prime Video January 15th, 2021.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE