OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother Has Died: ‘God Bless Her Family’

The mother of Nicole Brown Simpson — the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson who was killed in a murder that he was infamously acquitted of more than 25 years ago — has died, the former football star-turned actor-turned commercial pitchman said in a video he tweeted Sunday night. Simpson said Juditha Brown died Sunday.

Simpson made the announcement during a video that began with his camera trained on a photo of him and some of his football teammates, many of whom he said had died. That led him to talk about Juditha Brown’s death.

“Today I lost someone that was incredibly special to me,” Simpson said. “Her name was Juditha Brown, the mother of Nicole Brown.”

He did not say what was the cause of her death.

Simpson described a mutual, close relationship between the two “no matter what the situation was.” He called her “a kind and considerate person” who was always there to help him, even as a single father “trying to raise two kids by myself.”

Simpson said he was grateful his children got a chance to see Juditha Brown this weekend before she died.

“God bless her family,” Simpson said before adding later: “The world lost a special person. We all did.”

God Bless you Juditha. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/AFCk084lte — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) November 9, 2020

The details of the relationship shared between Simpson and Juditha Brown up until her death were not widely known. The Detroit Free-Press reported in June that Nicole’s youngest sister, Tanya, said the murder trial is still “especially hard” for her mother.

For those who may not be old enough to remember, Simpson’s ex-wife and her friend Ron Goldman were both found dead from multiple stab wounds at her southern California home on June 12, 1994. Five days later, Simpson caught the country’s attention by leading police on a slow, lengthy car chase that many found incriminating before he was arrested and taken into custody as the prime suspect for the killings.

He was ultimately charged with both murders before being acquitted on Oct. 3, 1995.

The Los Angeles Times described in a 1996 report how Juditha Brown during the trial believed Simpson murdered her daughter. While testifying against Simpson, she was “throwing him hard glances as she described him as nervous, upset and so angry he stared right through her when they met a few hours before Nicole Brown Simpson was killed.” She told jurors that “when she asked O.J. Simpson whether he had anything to do with her daughter’s death, he refused to answer the question directly.”

However, one of Simpson’s defense attorneys “played a snippet of a television interview in which Brown says that Simpson had in fact answered her question ‘No,’ then went on to tell her, ‘I loved your daughter.’ After watching the video, Brown agreed that her testimony on the witness stand had been inaccurate.”

According to Simpson’s video eulogy, the two went on to have a good relationship.

