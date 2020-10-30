Whelp it was bound to happen… Netflix has upped its prices on the monthly subscription. Yeah, you read that right, you’re gonna have to pay more for your favorite shows, movies etc.
This is the second time this year Netflix has raised its prices on us. If you recall earlier this spring we got the email that prices would be going up soon. Well now we are in for an immediate price increase for new customers and existing customers will be notified by email. The new pricing depends on what plan you have, we’ve spelled it all out for you below.
- Standard (two screens at a time, HD video): Was $12.99 per month, now $13.99 per month
- Premium (four screens, 4K HDR video): Was $15.99 per month, now $17.99 per month
- Basic (one screen, SD video): Unchanged at $8.99 per month
Will you continue to subscribe? Or is twice in a year your limit?
LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Rumors Swirl After Tiffany Haddish & Common Allegedly Unfriend Each Other On Social Media
- Lil Wayne Gives Props To Trump, Touts Platinum Plan
- Teen Who Recorded Murder of George Floyd By Police Awarded Medal of Courage
Prices Going Up: Netflix Subscriptions Increased! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb